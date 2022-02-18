In Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 February 2022 1:14 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has announced that it will be expanding its after-sales service with the introduction of a mobile service programme soon. Aimed at making car servicing and maintenance more convenient for its customers, appointments for the mobile service can be made via the HondaTouch application, and the mobile team will then head on over to provide the services at a location chosen by the customer.

The company said the move to introduce the new servicing option was aimed at strengthening the brand’s after-sales services experience, which is a main focus for it this year.

A quick check on the HondaTouch app reveals that access to the mobile service isn’t listed as yet, but according to HMSB, the programme will kick off in the near future, with the service made available through some of its dealerships.

At least one Honda dealership has been ahead of the game – in April last year, on its own initiative, Honda dealer Weststar Auto introduced such a service for its customers in the Klang Valley. Services available via its mobile programme include scheduled maintenance, engine oil and oil filter replacement, brake pad inspection and replacement as well as battery replacement. The mobile team is also able to carry out product recall work.