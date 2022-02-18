In BMW, Cars, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 18 February 2022 6:57 pm / 0 comments

The LCI (facelift) iteration of the G20-generation BMW 3 Series has been sighted on test by our spy photographer source, and the example seen here appears to be the M340i, judging by its dual trapezoidal exhaust outlets. This isn’t an M340i in standard kit, as this one is shown to be wearing the M Performance exterior package.

A mesh grille continues to be a distinguishing feature for the M340i in this upcoming facelift, albeit with the ‘pins’ now oriented horizontally instead of vertically as they have been on the current, pre-LCI G20 M340i. Further downwards, the uprights of the lower central intake have been inverted as well, while the M Performance exterior kit adds a splitter to the front bumper.

The headlamps on this development car are concealed, only revealing the main beam elements; not on show are the inbuilt DRLs, which are prime candidates for revision at each facelift of a BMW model.

Much of the bodywork appears unchanged as viewed in profile, though like the headlamps, changes to the tail lamps are also likely for the facelift; here, the hockey-stick graphic of the current G20 tail lamps continue to feature. Given the presence of the M Performance kit, which is likely the origin of the more aggressive rear diffuser, the standard M340i bumper could be less of a stylistic departure.

An open driver’s window allowed a partial view of the G20 LCI’s dashboard, which sports a single-piece dual-widescreen display for the infotainment and driver’s instrumentation screens, like the setup in the BMW iX. Consequently, a new interface for the iDrive setup is likely to feature as well.

What do you think of the G20 BMW 3 Series LCI, folks? Do you already like what you can see, or are you holding on to discover what the relatively unadorned version looks like?