1 March 2022

If you haven’t already realised, Peugeot is now under the stewardship of Bermaz in Malaysia, with the company also taking over the Kia brand to add to its established Mazda business. The takeover from Naza was officially announced in December 2020, and in June 2021, Berjaya Corp sold its 51% stake in Berjaya Auto Alliance, leaving Bermaz in the driving seat.

Now called Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAA, was Berjaya Auto Alliance), the company has officially opened its first Peugeot 3S Centre in Glenmarie, Selangor. The flagship facility adopts the new Peugeot brand identity (no more blue) and the French brand’s new lion logo.

“Bermaz Auto Alliance is embarking on providing the best ownership experience for its customers with this new facility. We are committed in developing the Peugeot brand and improving the ownership experience by providing after-sales support and warranty-related coverage to its customers,” BAA said in a statement, adding that the 3S centre also welcomes owners of fellow Stellantis brands Citroen and DS.

The new Glenmarie 3S centre is equipped with 21 service bays manned by technicians “who are always kept up-to-date with the latest vehicle development updates”. Being a new facility, it’s equipped with the latest manufacturer’s diagnostic equipment and maintenance tools. The customer waiting lounge has refreshments and a working space with WiFi.

Located at Lot.15, Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park, the service centre’s operational hours is from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to noon on Saturdays. To make an appointment, contact 03-50212300 (ext 2402/2403). You can also do so online via the Peugeot Customer Portal. In you need 24-hour roadside assistance, the number is 1800-22-3399.

BAA is still in the process of collecting Peugeot customer data, so if you haven’t already done so, head to the official website to update your details, which are protected by PDPA rules.

By the way, Naza’s Gurun plant is now fully owned by Stellantis, and the group’s ASEAN hub recently rolled out the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 facelifts, as well as the second-generation Peugeot 2008. Gurun-made cars have been exported to Thailand and Indonesia. Click on the links for our launch reports.