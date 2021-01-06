In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2021 1:12 pm / 0 comments

Berjaya Auto Alliance (BAASB) is currently is running a customer information update exercise in order to streamline its system, and is requesting current Peugeot owners to update their particulars online via the official Peugeot website in Malaysia.

Through a dedicated page, owners will need to submit provide proof of their vehicle registration card, service and warranty booklets, insurance information (optional), as well as vehicle registration and chassis numbers. All information collected would be protected in accordance to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) law of Malaysia.

According to the company, the exercise serves to ensure important information is made more accessible to existing owners. This includes service reminders, warranty periods, service campaigns, news and additional support.

As a brief recap, BAASB is a joint venture between Berjaya Corporation and Bermaz Auto, which hold a 51% and 20% stake respectively. Aside from distributorship of Peugeot models, the company also obtained the rights to provide aftersales and spare parts for Citroën and DS cars.