1 March 2022

Have you heard? The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back for 2022, and the two-day event will have the best deals for new and pre-owned premium cars, special perks for purchasers, and great prizes up for grabs. Mark your calendar for March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

This really is the best time to purchase a car, if that’s already in your plans, because the current sales tax exemption that we’re enjoying – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally assembled cars – will end on June 30. Don’t bet your house on another last minute extension, because there have been many rounds already. Also, buying now will get you a new ride in time for Hari Raya.

Participating brands include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Cool motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will be joining the party, too. In this post, we’ll be focusing on VW.

The brand from Wolfsburg will be bringing to PACE its updated 2022 Passat range. The executive sedan comes in two flavours – the self-explanatory Passat Elegance and the sporty Passat R-Line. Both CKD locally assembled sedans were refreshed for the new year, with additional kit.

The RM183,680 Elegance now rides on striking dual-tone 18-inch Bonneville wheels and sports new VW badges, a new touch panel with haptic feedback for the Climatronic triple-zone climate system (similar to that in the Passat R-Line and Arteon) and wireless Android Auto for the 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system. The entry Passat is powered by a 2.0L TSI engine with 190 PS and 320 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

For those looking for a sportier flavour, the Passat R-Line delivers in both styling and power. New for 2022 is an uprated 2.0L TSI engine with 220 PS and 350 Nm, which is 30 PS and 30 Nm up on the Elegance. A six-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission does gearbox duties here, and DCC adaptive dampers and the XDS electronic differential lock are present.

The Passat R-Line now comes with haptic touch control panels for its triple-zone Climatronic system, while audio has been upgraded to a 700W Harman Kardon system with 12 speakers. The Passat R-Line retails for RM212,939. The good thing about PACE is that you can cross shop as rivals will be under one roof, just across the aisle. Do so and you’ll realise that the Passat is a significantly larger car than other compact German sedans for the money. More power and pace, too.

As always, purchasing at PACE will net you bonus goodies and savings. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers from PACE, lucky draws – there’s no better time to purchase a car. Save the date – PACE 2022 is happening at SCCC on the weekend of March 19-20.