3 March 2022

Last November, Honda unveiled the SUV RS Concept at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), which serves as a preview for a new model tipped to be called the ZR-V. The forthcoming compact five-seat crossover is notable as it will compete against cars like the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize – the Perodua Ativa too if it’s ever launched here.

Details of the ZR-V are limited for now, but it’s said that the model will be based on the seven-seat BR-V, which has ties to the Amaze. As such, it’s assumed that the small crossover will get the BR-V’s 121 PS/145 Nm 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine and CVT, with an e:HEV hybrid powertrain also a possibility.

For now, there’s no indication as to when the ZR-V will make its full debut, so we’ll have to wait until then to see the final design. In the meantime, rendering wiz Theophilus Chin has taken it upon himself to come up with these renders of what he believes the ZR-V might look like in production form.

Considering the SUV RS Concept already appears relatively production-ready, Theo kept many of the show car’s distinctive cues. These include the steeply-raked C-pillars and two-tone paint scheme – the latter of which is now a black roof on top of a red body. The notched headlamp clusters are retained too, albeit with more functional-looking internals, while the wide-width taillights are adapted from the latest HR-V.

Other changes include a new design for the wheels, normal-looking roof rails and the addition of a “ZR-V” badge in the middle of the tailgate. The front grille, which is very stylised on the concept, is now more subdued with an insert featuring a honeycomb insert, joined by a familiar lower apron that has a multi-slat intake and triangular-shaped inlets.

The finished renders do look rather convincing, but as design is a subjective matter, what do you think of Theo’s take on the ZR-V? Does it look better compared to the competition? What would you change on it?

GALLERY: Honda SUV RS Concept