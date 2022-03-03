In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2022 6:03 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is set to take place in just over two weeks at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from March 19-20, and it’s the event to attend if you’re looking for the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars.

If you’re looking for a Mercedes-Benz vehicle that can accommodate 10 of your friends or family, the latest Vito Tourer will be present at PACE. Available exclusively through Hap Seng Star, the Vito Tourer comes in a sole Select 121 Extra Long variant that is large enough to accommodate a 2-3-2-3 seating layout.

However, you aren’t restricted to this configuration, as thanks to a guide rail system and quick-release attachment, you’ll be able to reconfigure the interior seating arrangement to match your requirements. This level of versatility allows you to have a Vito with the full 10 seats or less – it truly depends on what you need, and Hap Seng Star service centres will be on hand to assist you.

The Vito Tourer also comes equipped with black leatherette upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, an overhead control panel and an Audio 30 infotainment system that includes a seven-inch touchscreen as well as support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For passenger comfort, there’s Thermotronic climate control at the front and Tempmatic semi-automatic climate control for rear passengers, with air vents on the edges of the ceiling.

While it may be a people mover, the Vito Tourer doesn’t skimp on technologies, as it comes standard with LED Intelligent Light System headlamps with High Beam Assist Plus as well as a comprehensive list of safety and driver assistance systems. These include six airbags, Active Brake Assist (AEB), Active Distance Assist Distronic (active cruise control), Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Hill-Start Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package and Parktronic.

Under the bonnet, the Vito Tourer is powered by the capable M274 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The mill outputs 211 PS (208 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,000 rpm, with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission paired to it to send drive to the rear wheels.

All new car bookings made at PACE will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

On top of the deals from brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

Hap Seng Star will also have other Mercedes-Benz models at PACE, and it will be joined by other premium car brands like BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Volvo and Hyundai. Meanwhile, two-wheelers will be represented by BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson at PACE. So head on over to PACE 2022 happening at SCCC on the weekend of March 19-20.