In Advertorial, Cars, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 3 March 2022 7:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns for 2022, and the latest edition will be taking place later this month from March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), where you’ll get to check out a host of great deals on new and pre-owned premium vehicles.

If you’ve been looking for a premium German sedan augmented with electrification, the BMW 530e could be just the ticket and it will be present at PACE 2022. Being a CKD (locally assembled) model, this means that the 530e gets the full 100% sales and service tax (SST) rebate that is applicable until June 30 this year; CBU imports are eligble for 50% exemption of the SST.

Driven by a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, internal combustion in the G30 530e comes courtesy of the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine rated at 184 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. This is paired with a 68 PS electric motor for a total system output of 252 PS and 420 Nm, driving the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

The facelifted 530e brings with it an XtraBoost function, offering an additional 41 PS from its electric motor for a momentary power peak of 292 PS, yielding a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds. Not only is it quicker, but it gets better eco credentials, too; a larger 12 kWh battery offers an all-electric range of 67 km, which is up from the 48 km offered by the previous version with the 9.2 kWh battery.

Inside, changes to the 5 Series over the pre-facelift include revised steering wheel controls, redesigned seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen on BMW Operating System 7.0. This update also brings Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera system and a 3D view that can be accessed remotely through your smartphone.

The kit list goes on – there’s keyless entry, push-button start, four-zone automatic climate control, powered rear windscreen and manual side window sunshades, auto lights and wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive dampers and a hands-free powered bootlid. Here, the 530e also gets the Driving Assistant package that includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert.

Buy the BMW 530e at PACE 2022 and not only will you get all that the car has to offer; all customers who make new car bookings will also receive RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Brands taking part in PACE 2022 will also have a fleet of quality pre-owned vehicles, and customers of these will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE which consist of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

Generous, isn’t it? There’s still more. On top of all the deals from the automotive brands and the guaranteed vouchers, customers at PACE 2022 will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Topping the whole lot is the grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000, for one lucky customer and their partner. Find out more, here.

The BMW 530e and other BMW models, as well as MINI – both represented by Auto Bavaria – will be joined at PACE 2022 by a host of other premium car makes including Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star) and Hyundai. Looking to indulge in the two-wheeled realm? Motorcycles too are represented at PACE, by BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson. Be sure to head on over to PACE 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre on the weekend of March 19-20.