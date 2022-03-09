In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 9 March 2022 7:05 pm / Comments are Disabled

We are now just 10 days away from this year’s edition of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), which will once again take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on March 19 and 20. This is where you’ll find the best deals in town on new and pre-owned premium vehicles.

If you are taken with the idea of British motoring, you’ll be glad to find that Jaguar will be present in the mix of premium marques at PACE 2022. With a host of models available on the Malaysian market, drivers looking at Jaguar for a sports sedan have two models to chose from – the XE and the XF.

The Jaguar XE landed in Malaysia as a P300, which means that the sedan is equipped with a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged inline-four cylnder petrol engine rated to produce 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. Paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, the XE does 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Taking the visual sportiness up a notch is the R-Dynamic trim variant, which brings an even sportier design to the front bumper with more prominently sculpted inlets, with an implied U-shaped “wing” spanning its width. At the rear, this is complemented by dark mesh on the rear valance, while owners will get to choose from a range of alloy wheel designs.

Inside, the XE cabin offers the driver a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, infotainment is comprised of wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s wireless device charging, too, and personalisation of settings is available courtesy of Smart Settings, which uses AI to learn its individual drivers’ preferences and adjust to the preferred seat, mirror, audio and climate settings accordingly.

On the next step up the Jaguar sedan ladder is the XF, where you’ll get more of the Jaguar-flavoured luxury in a more spacious package. The XF also gets the 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the larger sedan gets the added reassurance of all-wheel-drive.

Included in the XF is a host of active safety features, including lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, driver condition monitor as well as the 3D surround camera. The Driver Assist Pack in the XF adds a rear collision monitor and adaptive cruise control, along with blind spot assist and the rear traffic monitor as well as the clear exit monitor.

Like all cars offered at PACE 2022, purchases of the Jaguar XE and XF bring savings in terms of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption, which will run until June 30 this year.

In addition to great deals offered by the brands in attendance, you’ll also receive goodies from us here at paultan.org! All new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners, and these include a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection films from Kuzig Glanz, a RM500 voucher for auto window films and auto coatings from V-Kool, a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions from Blueair, a RM500 voucher for child car seats from Recaro Kids and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

There will also be quality premium pre-owned cars from the participating brands, and customers of these will get RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random vouchers worth RM500 from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

That’s not all – make your booking for a car at PACE 2022 and you’ll be in the running to win 10 smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Topping the lot is the grand prize, a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner; click here to find out more.

Jaguar is one of several premium brands to be in attendance at PACE this year, and it will be joined by BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Volvo, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Looking to explore the world of two wheels? You’ll be glad to see BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson present as well. Be sure to head on to PACE 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre, taking place on the weekend of March 19 and 20.