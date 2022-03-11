In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 11 March 2022 3:53 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back for 2022, and the two-day event will be happening next weekend. Mark your calendar for March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) for the best deals for new and pre-owned cars, special perks for purchasers, and great prizes up for grabs.

You’ve heard it many times before, but this really is the best time to purchase a car, if that’s already in your plans, because the current sales tax exemption that we’re enjoying – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally assembled cars – will end on June 30. Don’t bet on another last minute extension, because there have been many rounds already. Also, buying now will get you a new ride in time for Hari Raya.

Participating brands include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Cool motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will be joining the party, too. In this post, we’ll be focusing on Hyundai and its large family cars.

The big and bold fourth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe is now available in Special Edition form. The Executive SE and Executive Plus SE are powered by the proven 2.2 litre CRDi turbodiesel that serves up 193 PS and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm. This ‘R’ engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and drive goes to the front wheels.

The Executive Plus SE gets kit such as 19-inch alloys, powered side mirrors with puddle lamps, keyless entry and start, a 7.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone AC with ioniser, Nappa leather upholstery, 10-way powered driver’s seat, walk-in device on the front passenger seat (adjustment buttons for the driver to use), leather dashboard trim, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster display, panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate. Special Edition prices start from RM188,888 and the warranty is for five years or 300,000 km.

Although the futuristic-looking and luxurious Staria is now in Malaysia, the Grand Starex will continue to be sold, as it has a great combo of an affordable price and capacious cabin with a whopping 11 seats. The MPV is powered by a 170 PS/441 Nm 2.5 litre turbodiesel mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. It features swivel seats on the second row, an overhead display monitor and a telematics system, among other features. Buyers get a five-year or 300,000 km warranty, and the Starex now comes with a free bodykit too. Prices start from RM157,888.

As always, purchasing at PACE will net you bonus goodies and savings. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers from PACE, lucky draws – there’s no better time to purchase a car. PACE 2022 is happening at SCCC next weekend, March 19-20 – see you there!