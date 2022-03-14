In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 14 March 2022 2:41 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by Reuters, Toyota will reduce production in its domestic market by as much as 20% during the months of April, May and June. The Japanese carmaker said this is to ease the strain on its suppliers that are finding it difficult to source semiconductor ships and other vehicle components.

The supply chain issue has affected the automotive industry for some time, with the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict further adding to the uncertainty faced by carmakers, who have had to revise their production schedules.

In Toyota’s case, domestic production will be reduced by about 20% in April, about 10% in May and about 5% in June compared to an earlier production plan. Even so, a company spokesperson said production would still remain high as the previous plan factored in the need to make up for lost output from the past.

The spokesperson added that Toyota’s suppliers have been forced to deal with a number of changes to production plans due to chip shortages, and the carmaker’s reduced output should take some of the burden off them.

Meanwhile, Toyota president Akio Toyoda told union members that without an unblemished production plan, suppliers run the risk of becoming “exhausted” and that April through June would be an intentional “cooling off” period.

Toyota had to temporarily halt production earlier this month following a cyberattack, but despite all the challenges, and if supplies are consistent, it is aiming to produce a record 11 million vehicles during its 2022 fiscal year ending March 2023.