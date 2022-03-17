In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2022 11:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is now just two days away, and it will be taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on this weekend of March 19 and 20, 2022. The era of electrified motoring is now truly present, and Hyundai is among the brands present at PACE 2022 which have embraced the shift.

Having had its Malaysian-market launch recently – this month, in fact – the award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of two fully electric vehicles from the Korean automaker’s stable to be present at PACE this weekend. Launched in three variants, Lite, Plus and Max, the Ioniq 5 is specified from a range of two battery packs; a 58 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery for the Lite and Plus, while the Max gets a larger, 72.6 kWh battery pack to pair with its AWD dual-motor powertrain.

Priced at RM199,888 for the Lite, RM229,888 for the Plus and RM259,888 for the range-topping Max, buyers will get to enjoy these prices which are on-the-road without insurance and fully exempt from import and excise duties, thanks to the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021 that was laid out to encourage the uptake of zero-emissions vehicles in the country.

For the Ioniq 5, a two-year, 50,000 km warranty and an eight-year, 160,000 km battery warranty is standard, while an additional RM10k nets you, the buyer a five-year, 100,000 km warranty, as well as a three-year, 50,000 km service package, and the same battery warranty.

Hyundai Malaysia offers a choice of two home charging solutions. There is the 7 kW AC charger that is priced at RM6k, and the 22k W AC charger that costs RM7,000. These prices include standard installation, though added charges may apply for additional required cabling and extensions. Right at the top of the Ioniq 5 price list for the Max variant with extended warranty and 22kW charger brings a price tag of RM276,888; a great deal here with the full complement included, isn’t it?

In terms of performance on offer, the 58 kWh RWD variants get a 170 PS/350 Nm rear axle motor that propels the zero-emissions hatchback from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds; the dual-motor 305 PS/605 Nm version manages it in 5.2 seconds, and top speed is 185 km/h for both. Fully charged, the 58 kWh RWD does 384 km, and the dual-motor 72.6 kWh variant does 430 km on the WLTP cycle.

The Ioniq 5 is packed to its eco-friendly roof liner with features; to name a few, there are dual 12-3-inch screens supporting Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Hyundai SmartSense active safety suite, as well as a vehicle-to-load (V2L) set of sockets for when electrical appliances, accessories or even another EV needs a helping hand. Being built on the Hyundai E-GMP platform, its compatibility with 400V and 800V infrastructure ensures future readiness, too.

For an even more attainable EV from the Hyundai range, the Kona Electric starts from RM150k to RM200k, available in three variants known as the e-Lite (RM149,888), e-Plus (RM169,888) and e-Max (RM199,888). The first two use a 39.2 kWh battery feeding a 136 PS/395 Nm motor, while the e-Max packs a 64 kWh unit for an uprated 204 PS drive unit. The 39.2 kWh battery gives 305 km of range, while the larger 64 kWh battery pack yields a range of 484 km (WLTP).

As with the Ioniq 5, the Kona Electric can be purchased with an extended warranty and servicing package (five-year/100,000 km warranty, free servicing for three years/50,000 km) on top of the standard two-year/50,000 km coverage, as well as a choice of two home charging solutions.

The first is a 7 kW AC charging station with a Type 2 external cable for RM6,000, or a 22 kW AC unit, also with a Type 2 external cable for RM7,000; prices for both exclude installation. Active safety in the Kona Electric include lane keeping assist (LKA), lane following assist (LFA), leading vehicle departure alert (LVDA), high beam assist, rear occupant alert and driver attention warning on the e-Lite, with the e-Plus and e-Max adding front radar, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist (RCCA) and blind spot collision avoidance assist (BCA).

Buy a Hyundai, or indeed any new car from participating brands at PACE 2022 and you’ll get a host of additional goodies, including RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Buying pre-owned? You’ll get to choose from participating brands with a fleet of quality units, and as a buyer you will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

There’s more. Buy at PACE 2022 and you’ll be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each, and on top of all that, a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

Joining Hyundai at PACE are a whole roster of premium brands including BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover. There’s a selection for motorcyclists, too, with BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson joining the ranks at PACE 2022. Whetted your appetite yet? Be sure to head over to the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend of March 19 to 20, and make the most of your purchases with the promotions on offer. See you there!