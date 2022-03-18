In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / 18 March 2022 7:29 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is taking place this weekend, March 19-20, so if you’re shopping for a new car, make sure you head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this Saturday or Sunday, because you can look forward to plenty of irresistible offers on new and pre-owned cars, perks for purchasers as well as great prizes.

There will be no shortage of variety, what with a multitude of vehicle displays from participating brands such as Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Those into motorcycles will find what they’re looking for at BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson.

Over at the Mercedes-Benz showcase, you’ll find that Hap Seng Star will have lots of vehicle models on call, including the CKD E-Class, A-Class Sedan and the Vito Tourer, and HSS has lined up some very special gifts for these at PACE.

Book a Mercedes-Benz E 200 or an A 200 at the event and you’ll get a complimentary Touch ‘n Go card worth RM500 when you secure a financing contract from Mercedes-Benz Financial. As for the Vito Tourer, buyers of the 10-seater MPV will receive a complimentary Touch ‘n Go card worth RM1,000.

The offer doesn’t just apply to new cars, because every purchase of a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles will also bag a TnG card. That’s right – make a booking for a pre-owned model and you’ll get a complimentary TnG card worth RM500 when you get a financing contract from Mercedes-Benz Financial. Do note that to qualify for the gift, all invoices will have to be completed by April 30.

On top of this and the fantastic deals you can expect from HSS as well as the other participating brands, purchasing a vehicle at PACE will also net you an assortment of extras. That’s because all new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

That’s not all. On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

If you’re looking to finance your vehicle purchase, co-sponsor RHB Bank is offering rates as low as 1.99%* per annum (flat rate equivalent) on a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle through RHB Green Financing, while regular cars will be able to take advantage of RHB Vehicle Financing-i (Variable Rate), with rates as low as 2.10%* per annum (flat rate equivalent).

Additionally, RHB Bank will provide principal reduction and daily rest balance reduction to save on profit charges, and won’t penalise you with exit fees if you settle your loan early. And, if you finance a minimum of RM50,000 of your car’s cost through RHB Bank at PACE 2022, you’ll receive complimentary RM100,000 of personal accident coverage from Takaful Malaysia.

If you’re looking to trade in your existing car, pay a visit to the myTukar booth at the event. Besides receiving a higher valuation for your vehicle, the online used car marketplace will ensure a fast, fuss-free transaction, handling all aspects of the deal including paperwork and dealings with the road transport department (JPJ). Best of all, once your car has passed inspection, you’ll be paid instantly.

With plenty of great deals from the participating brands as well as guaranteed vouchers from PACE and lucky draws, there’s surely no better place – or time – to purchase your premium ride than at PACE. So, make a beeline for the event at the SCCC this weekend.

*Based on current prevailing Base Rate (BR) of 2.5% as at January 19, 2022. Offered rates vary depending based on your commercial credit assessment.