After an absence of 41 years, the 2022 Honda ST125 Dax re-enters Honda’s minibike lineup in Europe. Joining the Honda Monkey and MSX125 Grom in Europe, the ST 125 Dax gets its name from the Dachshund dog breed with its long body and short legs.

First seen in Europe in 1969, the ST125 Dax has been in production in Japan for its domestic market from 1995 to 2003. The ST125 Dax with its 12-inch mini wheels shod with oversized “balloon” tyres has a retro minibike feel, something of a sales success for Honda in recent times with the Honda Supercub 125 and Monkey.

Power for the Dax comes from a Euro 5 compliant, air-cooled 124cc, single-cylinder engine. Mated to a four-speed gearbox with centrifugal clutch, the Dax’s SOHC, two-valve mill produces 9.25 hp at 7,000 rpm and 10 Nm at 5,000 Nm.

Honda claims 240 km of range from the 3.8-litres of fuel in the tank, with a top speed of 90 km/h, even when riding with a pillion. Seat height is a rider friendly 775 mm and kerb weight is claimed to be 107 kg.

Suspension for the ST125 Dax is as simple as it gets, with 31 mm diameter non-adjustable upside-down forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the back, adjustable for preload. Single-channel ABS on the ST125 Dax acts on the 220 mm front hydraulic disc, while a 190 mm disc stops the rear wheel.

Inside the cockpit, the round instrument binnacle houses an LCD display with white-on-black readout, while LED lighting is used throughout. For Europe, there are two colour options from the ST125 Dax – Pearl Nebula Red and Pearl Cadet Grey.