In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 March 2022 11:45 am / 1 comment

The Hyundai Grand Creta is a new three-row, seven-seat SUV that will be sold in Latin America as well as South Africa. If it looks oddly familiar, that’s because this is essentially the Alcazar that is produced and sold in India, albeit renamed for other markets.

Like the Alcazar, the Grand Creta is built on the K2 platform also used for the regular-sized Creta and Venue. The engine options are the same too, including a 2.0 litre Nu four-cylinder petrol unit that serves up 159 PS at 6,500 rpm and 191 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

There’s also a 1.5 litre U2 CRDi four-cylinder turbodiesel making 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm, and both engines drive the front wheels through a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. In some markets like Mexico, the diesel engine is not offered.

In terms of dimensions, the Grand Creta is identical to the Alcazar, measuring 4,500 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,675 mm tall and with a wheelbase the spans 2,760 mm. The design of the SUV’s exterior and interior are unchanged too. ‘

In South Africa at least, the Grand Creta is available in two variants, starting with the Executive that comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, six airbags, manual air-conditioning, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, synthetic leather upholstery and a wireless charger.

The next step up is the Elite that adds 18-inch alloys, automatic climate control, front parking sensors, keyless engine start, a panoramic sunroof, fold-down trays for the second-row passengers, a powered driver’s seat, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and selectable drive modes (Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Sport and Normal).