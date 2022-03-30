In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 March 2022 1:25 pm / 0 comments

Priced at 209,000 Thai baht (RM26,281) in Thailand is the 2022 Yamaha X-Max 300 SP Edition, joining the X-Max 300, which retails for 179,000 baht (RM22,509). For comparison, in Malaysia, the 2022 Yamaha X-Max 250, recently updated with new colour options, is priced at RM21,998 recommended retail.

The X-Max 300 SP is touted as a limited edition and is differentiated from the base model X-Max 300 with the installation of a pair of Ohlins shock absorbers. The absorbers come with Ohlins five-year or 50,000 warranty against defects, guaranteed by Ohlins Asia with the proviso the absorbers are returned to its service facility for scheduled maintenance.

As a limited production scooter, the X-Max 300 SP comes in only one colour option, Power Grey, with special ‘SP’ graphics. This is complemented by the Yamaha Tech Max seat, which comes with red stitching on the black seat cover.

Power for the X-Max 300 comes from a 292 cc, SOHC, four-valve, Euro 5 complaint engine, producing 27.6 hp at 7,250 rom and 29 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. Rolling on a 15-front and 14-inch rear wheel, the X-Max 300 uses single hydraulic brakes front and rear, with ABS and traction control as standard equipment.

Weight is claimed to be 180 kg while seat height is set at 795 mm off the ground. 13-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and the large storage compartment under the seat accommodates two full-face helmets.