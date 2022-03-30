In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 March 2022 3:48 pm / 0 comments

Ford has officially confirmed that it will start selling the F-150 pick-up truck in Australia by the middle of 2023. The F Series is immensely popular in the United States and has been absent from the Australian market for 16 years since 2007.

When the F-150 was last sold in Australia, units were converted from left- to right-hand drive in Brazil before being shipped over. The latest, 14th-generation of the F-150 set to go on sale next year will also undergo a RHD conversion, which will be handled by Thailand-based engineering firm RMA Automotive.

As reported by Drive, the F-150 will be imported to Australia in LHD and remanufactured to RHD locally at a new facility located in Broadmeadows, Victoria, under the supervision of a team of Ford engineers.

It should be noted that RMA Automotive has not done conversion work on this scale before, as it specialises in up-fitting Ranger models for police, military and mining use at a facility not far from the Ranger and Everest production lines in Rayong, Thailand.

Converted F-150s will be sold in Australia through Ford’s showroom network with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. Initially, the F-150 will be offered in XLT and Lariat variants, both featuring a 3.5 litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 (405 PS and 678 Nm), a 10-speed automatic transmission and selectable four-wheel drive.

Other features include a 4.5-tonne towing capacity, Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system and a suite of advanced safety systems like blind spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, automatic high beam, reverse brake sensing and assist, automatic emergency braking as well as post-collision braking.

Pricing for the F-150 will be revealed closer to its market launch, and there’s a possibility that other models in the F Series range will also be converted for the Australian market.