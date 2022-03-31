In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 31 March 2022 12:06 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) kicks off today, and one of the vehicles on display at the show is this, the Toyota Kijang Innova EV Concept. Based on second-generation Innova that is currently sold in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, the show car likely previews one of 10 electric vehicles that Toyota has planned for Indonesia.

Design-wise, the concept sports a white paintjob with blue decals, accompanied by blue accents on the headlamps, taillights and Toyota badges. As with most other EVs, the grille is largely closed off, and there’s a lightly tweaked bumper and a new wheel design to go along with it as well.

Prior to an official reveal, images posted on Instagram by Autonetmagz and Indonesian journalist Indra Fathan (citing Hillarius Satrio) reveal the interior of the Innova EV Concept has been revised to feature a new instrument cluster that looks modern and has an Eco meter. However, there’s no digital screen here, with analogue gauges being used, including, curiously, a tachometer.

Additional information is displayed on the infotainment screen, including the status of the electric powertrain (battery level, available range and current power output), speed and currently engaged “gear.”

As this is still a concept, what you see here might not necessarily be reflective of what the final production version will look like, should Toyota proceed with offering a fully-electric Innova. We don’t have exact specifications of the concept just yet, but we will update this space as more information becomes available. For now, what do you think of an Innova EV?