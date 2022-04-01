In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 April 2022 12:21 pm / 0 comments

Here’s a reminder to Petaling Jaya residents who are still holding MBPJ parking coupons. The unused physical scratch cards can be exchanged to Smart Selangor Parking (SSP) app credit, ensuring that you don’t rugi as local council public parking in Selangor goes digital from today (April 1).

The Selangor state government, via its fully-owned company SSDU Innovations, is organising a parking coupon exchange programme, where scratch cards can be exchanged with SSP parking credits. Of course, this is only for unused parking coupons that are still valid.

PJ folk who want to do this can head to Dewan Sivik MBPJ in PJ State this weekend (April 2-3), where counters will be open from 10am to 5pm. Obviously, you will have to have the SSP app in your smartphone – download the app from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store or Huawei AppGallery and register as a user.

“The state government acknowledges the worries of the rakyat who are concerned that the physical coupons in hand will be cancelled and cause them losses after we enforce the use of SSP in April. The state government guarantees that the value of the physical coupons that are still valid can be transferred to SSP accounts from March 26,” said Ng Sze Han, the Selangor exco in charge of local councils and public transport.

Note that at this weekend’s programme, parking coupons from all Selangor local councils can be exchanged. If you miss it, you can still do the exchange until April 30 at your local council’s office, but only for that particular local council – for instance, MBPJ coupons at MBPJ, MBSJ ones at MBSJ. Alternatively, one can head to Leading Innovative Technologies & Systems (LITS) at F-4-G, Jalan Multimedia 7/AG, I-City, Shah Alam for the exchange.

Remember, parking payment is digital from today and you’ll need to pay via SSP.