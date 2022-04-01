In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 April 2022 1:36 pm / 0 comments

In conjunction with the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2022 in Jakarta, Yamaha has put the Yamaha E01 EV Concept electric scooter (e-scooter) on display. First shown in an online launch in Europe alongside the Yamaha Neo’s, the E01 is a “125 cc equivalent” e-scooter, intended for the urban personal mobility segment.

While details have been released for the Neo’s, full specifications for the E01 are still unavailable from Yamaha. Looking at the photos of the E01 available online, the styling follows the lines of Yamaha’s Max-series scooters, resembling the Yamaha T-Max and X-Max.

Size wise, the E01 physically resembles the Yamaha NMax, leading Indonesian visitors to the IIMS to dub it the “Electric NMax”, according to Indonesian website Autonetmagz.com. With the move to electric vehicles happening worldwide, it remains to be seen if Yamaha, as well as other motorcycle makers, will be offering electric two-wheelers in the South East Asian market in the near future, or if things will be on a “wait and see” basis.

The E01 was displayed alongside several Indonesia market scooters, including the Fazzio, Gear 125, Freego, Fino, X-Ride and Mio series. Also on display was the NMax and Aerox 155 Connected, which feature Bluetooth connectivity to Yamaha’s Y-Connect app.