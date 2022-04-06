In Cars, Ford, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 6 April 2022 3:07 pm / 0 comments

While the use of carbon fibre in vehicle construction has long been restricted to high-end sports and supercars due to its high price, the lightweight material can still be utilised to shave crucial kilograms in small but critical areas. Ford is no stranger to carbon wheels – it was the first carmaker to offer mass-produced versions, offering them on the Mustang Shelby GT350R in 2015 in order to reduce unsprung mass.

Now, however, the company wants to make its use more widespread – not to improve lap times, but to increase efficiency in the age of electrification. Specifically, the Blue Oval is looking to fit them onto its heaviest models, its pick-up trucks and SUVs, according to Australian portal CarExpert.

Speaking to the publication during an event for the new Ranger Raptor, Ford’s vehicle program director for icons and Ford Performance, Ali Jammoul, said the company is studying how the technology will benefit pick-up and SUV drivers “You can actually migrate that technology to trucks…pick-up trucks, SUVs, for sure. And I think we need to experiment with [it], I really like that technology,” Jammoul said.

“It’s weight savings. It looks great. And customers love it. They’re willing to pay. And you know, every time I looked at carbon fibre wheels, even though the volume is low, it made a lot of sense…so I’m very excited about it. And I think it’s gonna be great.”

Ford currently sources its carbon wheels from Australian supplier Carbon Revolution, which produces the optional rollers for the Mustang Shelby GT500 and the GT supercar. The same company also produces wheels for Ferrari (for the 488 Pista and SF90 Stradale/Spider) and formerly Renault (for the limited-run Mégane RS Trophy-R).

The technology made its way to an SUV last year when Bentley offered a 22-inch carbon wheel option – the largest ever made – for the Bentayga, made by Bucci Composites. Aside from the obvious weight-saving benefits, the luxury carmaker said the wheels also provide a more stable and consistent tyre contact patch and steering response. So, are you ready to see carbon wheels on a Ranger sometime in the near future?