In BMW, Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 11 April 2022 4:24 pm / 0 comments

Auto Bavaria has launched its second BMW & MINI Service Fast Lane centre in Malaysia at the new Auto Bavaria CSL located along Jalan Chan Sow Lin. This comes several months after the first was introduced at Auto Bavaria Penang in August last year.

The Service Fast Lane focuses on providing quick service and repairs for BMW and MINI vehicles, covering regular vehicle maintenance, wear and tear repairs, tyre replacements, cosmetic repairs and more. According to company managing director Vi Thim Juan, Auto Bavaria CSL was designed to provide owners with necessary service and repairs for their vehicles within two hours.

“For BMW Group Malaysia, the commitment that we share with our dealers across the country to fulfil the promise of ‘Sheer Driving’ remains our greatest pride. Part of this commitment is ensuring that we deliver exceptional customer service to all our BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad customers – and to do so efficiently. We are pleased to be celebrating with Auto Bavaria today the establishment of their second BMW & MINI Service Fast Lane centre in the country,” commented Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

With a team of 23 employees, the 39,800 square-foot facility features a customer lounge, Isetta Bar, two RATC (reception at the vehicle) bays as well as an AC charging station to complement the Service Fast Lane centre.

Located at PT 129, Jalan Enam, Off, Jalan Chan Sow Lin, 55200 Kuala Lumpur, Auto Bavaria CSL operates six days a week between 8am and 5pm from Monday Friday, and 8am to 12.30pm on Saturday – it’s closed on public holidays and on Sundays.