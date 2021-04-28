In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 April 2021 1:30 pm / 0 comments

Auto Bavaria Penang has launched its first-ever Service Fast Lane centre in Malaysia, which will complement the aftersales services provided by its main facility in the island state. The dedicated maintenance service and repair facility caters to BMW and MINI vehicles, and aims to get customers back on the road as quickly as possible.

Located along Jalan Sungai Pinang, the Service Fast Lane centre has a built-up area of 30,000 square feet and comes equipped with a premium customer lounge, six service bays and two RATC (reception at the car) bays. The centre specialises in quick service and repairs with emphasis on regular vehicle maintenance, wear and tear repairs, tyre replacement, cosmetic repairs and more.

“Our Service Fast Lane centre is designed to fit customers’ routine with minimal interruption. Service appointment scheduling is also flexible, allowing customers to bring in their cars at a time most convenient to them. With Service Fast Lane, service and repairs are done in a fraction of the time while customers sip their coffee and relax at our lounge,” said Vi Thim Juan, managing director of Auto Bavaria.

Customers who send their cars in will first be briefed on the cost of service or repair as well as the duration needed to complete the service. This is to ensure transparency, with itemised cost estimates provided before any work takes place to ensure customers make informed decisions about the maintenance of their vehicles.

To celebrate the launch of the new centre, customers who send in their BMW or MINI models for service at the Service Fast Lane centre within the month of May, 2021 will be offered a complimentary 72-point check inspection.

The centre operates six days a week between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday, and 8am to 12.30pm on Saturday, with the exception of Sundays and public holidays.