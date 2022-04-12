In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 April 2022 10:41 am / 0 comments

2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST

Adding to its range of touring motorcycles in Malaysia, Harley-Davidson (H-D) has launched the 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST. The Street Glide ST is priced at RM182,900 while the Road Glide ST is tagged at RM189,900 and pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration for both models in the Vivid Black colour option.

Also available in Malaysia is the Gunship Grey colour scheme for the Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST, with pricing at RM191,900 and RM184,900, respectively. Also in Malaysia are the ‘Special’ versions of the Road Glide and Street Glide, which have the same styling but carry the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin and available in a variety of colour options including two-tone with pricing beginning at RM172,900.

Both H-D tourers are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin, displacing 1,923 cc and producing 105 hp at 5,450 rpm with 168 Nm of torque available at 3,750 rpm. Both bagger style tourers come in a blacked out engine finish with use of chrome confined to the pushrod tubes and valves covers, as well as machined cylinder fins.

2022 Harley-Davison Street Glide ST

Differentiating the Road Glide ST and the Street Glide ST is the style of fairing, the the Road Glide ST coming with the aerodynamic shark nose Road Glide fairing while the Street Glide ST sports the iconic Harley-Davidson batwing cowl. Brembo does the braking for Harley-Davidson’s tourers, using Reflex linked braking that connects the front and rear brakes with ABS as standard.

Suspension at the front uses 49 mm diameter telescopic forks, non-adjustable while the rear is held up with a preload-adjustable monoshock. Riding conveniences include electronic cruise control, Harley-Davidson Boom Box infotainment with touch screen, keyless start with built-in security system and LED lighting throughout.