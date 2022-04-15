In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 April 2022 5:08 pm / 4 comments

Joining the base model RS-X supercub in Malaysia is the 2022 Honda RS-X Repsol Edition, priced at RM9,948 and available in a limited production run of 5,000 units. This is a premium of RM1,260 over the base RS-X price of RM8,688 and pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

Aside from the cover set decked out in the Repsol racing livery of the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) MotoGP team, the RS-X Repsol Edition is otherwise unchanged from the normal RS-X. Power comes from a single-cylinder mill displacing 149.16 cc producing 15.8 hp at 9,000 rpm and 13.6 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi, the RS-X delivers engine power through a six-speed transmission and chain final drive. Standard equipment on the RS-X Repsol Edition (and the base model RS-X) is single-channel ABS, with braking done by single hydraulic discs front and rear.

Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels, the RS-X comes shod with a 90/80 front tyre and a 120/70 size tyre is fitted to the rear wheel.

Fuel for the RS-X is carried in a 4.5-liter tank while an LCD digital meter with gear position indictor is found in the cockpit. LED lighting is used for the twin head and single tail lights while the RS-X weighs 122 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm.