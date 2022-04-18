In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 April 2022 11:16 am / 22 comments

It really is getting to be a bit of a no-man’s land, driving in Malaysia. If having to contend with youths on modified bicycles, or basikal lajak, on major roads or someone sprinting towards you and launching himself on to your car’s bonnet isn’t enough, now drivers may have to deal with youths lying on roads in the middle of the night and rolling about, daring approaching cars in a silly game of chicken.

A video uploaded to a Twitter thread shows a group of kids sitting and lying about in the middle of the road on a two-lane carriageway, the location unknown. One of the them takes a video of the group doing their thing, and in the distance, a car is seen approaching. Someone tells the group to “buat relax” as the car gets closer, and the car – which is not travelling fast – passes by without incident.

It does look a bit staged, the whole scene, given that the vehicle is straddling very close to the centre line of the road, which is wide, as if it was maximising the danger and visual impact. Was it a case of someone taking the mickey following the recent verdict on the 2017 basikal lajak case, where a clerk was found guilty of causing the deaths of eight teenagers on modified bicycles five years ago and sentenced to six years’ jail and fined RM6,000? Could be, but it’s in poor taste if it were.

HOLY ????..After the Lajat Bicycle Gang, a new Hobby is rolling on the road. Malaysia is blessed with so much innovative youths ! I wonder how many years of jail time for the drivers who dare to run over these brave warriors ! ???? pic.twitter.com/oSbcSC3Kve — Jacky Gee (@JackyGee10) April 17, 2022

Whatever the case may be, such antics are dangerous and, in a blink of an eye, can turn fatal, even if it’s set up. The worst thing that can happen is that more will attempt to replicate such a foolish act in “monkey see, monkey do” fashion. The consequences next time may be deadly.

For drivers, it’s another call to install a dash cam, if you haven’t already. A dash cam goes a long way in protecting yourself, be it from people intentionally throwing themselves on your vehicle or in situations like the above. You can’t eliminate the variables or the stupidity of others, but you can ensure some protection should something happen. Be safe out there, folks.