It really is getting to be a bit of a no-man’s land, driving in Malaysia. If having to contend with youths on modified bicycles, or basikal lajak, on major roads or someone sprinting towards you and launching himself on to your car’s bonnet isn’t enough, now drivers may have to deal with youths lying on roads in the middle of the night and rolling about, daring approaching cars in a silly game of chicken.
A video uploaded to a Twitter thread shows a group of kids sitting and lying about in the middle of the road on a two-lane carriageway, the location unknown. One of the them takes a video of the group doing their thing, and in the distance, a car is seen approaching. Someone tells the group to “buat relax” as the car gets closer, and the car – which is not travelling fast – passes by without incident.
It does look a bit staged, the whole scene, given that the vehicle is straddling very close to the centre line of the road, which is wide, as if it was maximising the danger and visual impact. Was it a case of someone taking the mickey following the recent verdict on the 2017 basikal lajak case, where a clerk was found guilty of causing the deaths of eight teenagers on modified bicycles five years ago and sentenced to six years’ jail and fined RM6,000? Could be, but it’s in poor taste if it were.
HOLY ????..After the Lajat Bicycle Gang, a new Hobby is rolling on the road. Malaysia is blessed with so much innovative youths ! I wonder how many years of jail time for the drivers who dare to run over these brave warriors ! ???? pic.twitter.com/oSbcSC3Kve
— Jacky Gee (@JackyGee10) April 17, 2022
Whatever the case may be, such antics are dangerous and, in a blink of an eye, can turn fatal, even if it’s set up. The worst thing that can happen is that more will attempt to replicate such a foolish act in “monkey see, monkey do” fashion. The consequences next time may be deadly.
For drivers, it’s another call to install a dash cam, if you haven’t already. A dash cam goes a long way in protecting yourself, be it from people intentionally throwing themselves on your vehicle or in situations like the above. You can’t eliminate the variables or the stupidity of others, but you can ensure some protection should something happen. Be safe out there, folks.
Comments
Pandai buat anak, tak pandai jaga anak
Catch drunk drivers too…
According to Malaysian logic, you can also shoot drunk drivers on the spot or any of the pricks that cut in without signaling. No problem, Malaysian logic will save you from being persecuted.
Dr Wee will comment soon!
And what do you expect him to comment. That if freeing Sam meant condoning vigilantism and that it is okay for me to shoot pricks?
out of topic
Let’s just stick to the topic
The lowest casualty of death in malaysia is drink driving. The highest is still ketum and smoking ice among malay people
k cool, i’ll wait until vigilantism triumphs before I use my truck to run down every mofo I suspect has irritated me.
https://www.hmetro.com.my/utama/2019/08/486345/anak-siapa-kurang-ajar-sangat-ni
Old case
Copy paste: “I expected better reporting from paultan.”
Can I claim they are trying to commit suicide if I run over them?
According to Malaysian logic, you can. You can also shoot drunk drivers and any pricks that cuts into your lane without signaling cuz Malaysian logic will protect you from being persecuted.
See, this is what happens when they punish the wrong party. The kids & their parents should be the one to be punish. They are criminals due to negligence. Parents are responsible for their child actions or lack of actions.
Also, no need to blur out their faces/names. Let them be known publicly as a deterrence.
This is old case. No need to dredge it back up.
when these kids die in an accident, another innocent driver will go to jail for nothing. the poor driver is being penalized for being at the wrong place and the wrong time. the kids’ parents will appeal to court for a hasher sentence and get away easily, not learning anything. these parents should go to jail and fined for their kids behaviour.
These kids’ parents are just parasites only know how to breed. Parents reported relieve with the sentence bcoz someone bear their mistakes.
Rezeki atau berdosa?
pray to Pontianak to capture all these anak toyol or anak setan who stray into highway and road when night falls
Nnti jgn lupa salahkan and dakwa pemandu yang melanggar mereka ye.. Sb jalan tu memang dibuat untuk bdk3 kurang akal mcm mereka untuk baring3 and picnic kt situ. Bukan untuk kenderaan lalu tau.. Ingat tu.. Kebajikan bdk2 ni kena jaga, mereka byr roadtax untuk baring3 kt jalan tu.. Sejuk kot jalan tu.. Ka ni naa…
Old case but just a matter of time before it inspires new cases. The lajak crash happened in 2017.. old case too, but that same stretch of road where the crash happened is still constantly terrorized by lajaks who are bent on creating a repeat disaster. So, think first before saying it’s an old story, tutup buku. This is the exact same type of mentality that resulted in the failed parenting and lackadaisical society that caused road menace social ills to fester and become an indelible stain on our country.
After all the taxes this is that kinda protection we get.. So sad. And need to spend a few hundred Ringgit unnessarily just to get a dashcam. Off set with the road tax la.. Since Saya jaga saya sekarang