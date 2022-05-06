In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 May 2022 10:18 am / 0 comments

Updated for this year in Europe is the 2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 three-wheeled scooter. Designed primarily for urban commuting, the Tricity 125 has been on the market since 2014 and like its bigger three-wheeler sibling the Yamaha Niken, has built up a cult following.

New for 2022 is the Euro 5 compliant 125 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with Yamaha’s Blue Core engine efficiency design, engine stop-start and variable valve actuation (VVA). Fed by EFI, the Trinity’s power output is claimed to be 9 hp at 7,500 with 11.7 Nm of torque coming in at 7,250 rpm.

The Tricity 125 uses an LMW (Leaning Multi Wheel) Ackermann steering with dual front wheels for increased stability and traction at the front end. Ride comfort and stability is increased with a redesigned chassis while revised twin shock absorbers at the rear deliver a high-quality ride.

Twin 220 mm diameter front brake discs and a single 230 mm unit at the back come with Yamaha’s Unified Braking System (UBS), or combined braking, where the front and rear brakes are proportionately activated during stops to increase stability and safety. Weight for the Tricity 125 is listed at 156 kg, with 7.2 litres of fuel carried in the tank.

Seat height is set at 780 mm and under the seat, a storage space large enough for a single full-face helmet can be found, and this is complemented by a storage cubby for miscellaneous items inside the front cowl. Inside the cockpit, a monochrome LCD instrument panel features Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone using Yamaha’s MyRide app.

Other riding conveniences include LED lighting, keyless start and a larger footboard area for rider accessibility and a greater range of riding positions. The Yamaha Tricity 125 is available in Europe in three colour options – Icon Grey, Matte Grey and Milky White.