In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 11 May 2022 12:49 pm / 4 comments

A driver who was arrested for driving in a reckless manner and obstructing a VIP convoy along the Sultan Iskandar Highway last Friday (May 6, 2022) was jailed for 12 days and fined RM10,000 by two separate Magistrates’ Courts, according to a report by The Star.

The driver, a 36-year-old maintenance worker, was sentenced to seven days in jail and a fine of RM3,000, in default three months’ jail, after pleading guilty to obstructing a police outrider from carrying out his duty while escorting the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak and his convoy.

Meanwhile, in another court, he was slapped with five days’ jail and a RM7,000 fine, in default five months’ jail, after pleading guilty to driving in a reckless manner on the same date and location.

The accused was ordered to serve the seven-day jail sentence from the date of arrest on May 7, 2022, and the five-day jail sentence to run from Tuesday (May 10, 2022). His driving licence was also suspended for not more than five years.

On the day of the incident, which happened around 10pm, the VIP convoy was passing through the Sultan Iskandar Highway towards the Jalan Tunku Abdul Halim exit when the accused’s car overtook the convoy on left lane and grazed another vehicle. According to a dashcam video footage, the car was speeding as it overtook the convoy through the emergency lane and ignored the police outrider’s signal to get out of the convoy’s way.