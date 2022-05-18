In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 18 May 2022 10:03 am / 1 comment

The Road Transport Department Malaysia (JPJ) has issued 64 summonses during a special operation in Pahang on May 15 for offences relating to illegal car tinting and fancy number plate designs. According to JPJ Pahang director, Kamarul Iskandar Nordin, approximately 73 vehicles were inspected, and 64 were found to have breached regulations.

“Out of the 64 summonses, 28 of them were for overly dark window tinting,” he said. Kamarul explained that the installation of dark tinting without approval is a serious offence because it poses a danger to other road users. Motorists must adhere to the stipulated VLT (visible light transmission) specifications, especially for the front windscreen.

The remaining 36 compound notices issued were for fancy number plates, which again, is obviously against the law. If found guilty, this offence can come with a fine of between RM5,000 to RM20,000, or a jail sentence between one to five years.

Vehicle owners are urged to comply with rules outlined in specifications set under the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 when installing vehicle registration numbers on their vehicles. It is an offence to put number plates that do not conform to specifications on vehicles – these include illegal stylised fonts and surfaces (such as carbon print) and fancy plates, with merged or modified letters/numbers to read a phrase, name or other meaning.