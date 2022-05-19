In Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 19 May 2022 8:16 pm / 0 comments

The new X254 Mercedes-Benz GLC may be just around the corner, but there’s clearly still some life left in the outgoing X253. At least, that’s in Malaysia, where the compact executive SUV receives a new Spectral Blue paint option to tide it over before its replacement eventually reaches our shores, as these images posted by a sales executive on Facebook shows.

As you can see, this is a bright cerulean hue, similar to the Brilliant Blue option that was previously offered on certain CBU models. It replaces the much darker Cavansite Blue in the local paint palette, even though both these colours are still being offered globally.

No other changes can be gleaned from these photos, so the locally-assembled CKD GLC 300 AMG Line you see here should otherwise be identical to before, retailing at RM338,693 on-the-road without insurance and with the sales and service tax (SST) rebate valid until June 30. The cheaper GLC 200 AMG Line, on the other hand, is priced at RM299,539. A four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty comes standard.

Both variants utilise the same M264 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 197 PS and 320 Nm of torque in the GLC 200 and 258 PS and 370 Nm in the GLC 300. Also shared is a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox, although only the GLC 300 receives 4Matic all-wheel drive.

As the variant names suggest, the two cars come as standard with the sportier AMG Line package, although only the GLC 300 gets the Night Package, which adds a gloss black grille bar, front splitter, door mirrors and rear bumper insert, along with matte black roof rails.

The range-topping model also swaps the base LED High Performance reflector headlights with Multibeam projectors. Both variants ride on 20-inch alloy wheels, although the GLC 200’s has a more conventional multi-spoke AMG design; the GLC 300’s rollers instead receive five Y-shaped spokes.

The AMG Line look continues on the inside with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, sports seats, alloy pedals, AMG-branded carpets and black headlining. Further accoutrements include Artico faux leather upholstery on the dashboard, doors and seats, open pore oak wood trim and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) introduced on the facelift, consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen.

Spectral Blue replaces the much darker Cavansite Blue shown here

Standard equipment includes keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with memory, 64-colour ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reverse camera and a hands-free powered tailgate. Stepping up to the GLC 300 nets you triple-zone climate control, illuminated side sill scuff plates, manual rear door sunshades and a 13-speaker Burmester sound system.

As for safety, the GLC is offered as standard with seven airbags, stability control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and the Pre-Safe system. The GLC steps it up by adding lane keeping assist.

The introduction of Spectral Blue likely comes as a result of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) preparing for local assembly of the new W206 C-Class. While the hue was introduced on the facelifted CLS – which has yet to arrive on our shores, by the way – it’s one of the hero colours of Stuttgart’s latest sports sedan. The fully-imported version is already sold out, so expect CKD models to be launched fairly soon.