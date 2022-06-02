In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 2 June 2022 5:29 pm / 4 comments

Peugeot has released the first official teaser for the all-new 408, which will make its full debut near the end of June this year. According to the French carmaker, the next 408 will be a “brand new model in the Lion Brand range” and is described as a “new species of Peugeot.”

The provided image doesn’t show a lot of the vehicle, as we only get to see the 408’s front grille that featuring a dashed pattern for the insert similar to the latest 308 and 3008, albeit vertically oriented. Also visible is a very small portion of the LED headlamps, which will likely be aggressively styled to match current Peugeot models, along with Peugeot’s new emblem and the 408 lettering.

However, the company did state in its release that the upcoming 408 “combines the characteristic codes of SUVs with a dynamic fastback silhouette.” This is a big deal as it marks a departure from the previous two generations of the 408 that were sedans – both were launched in Malaysia previously.

Spyshots of the model confirm the crossover fastback design, with notable cues being a raised ground clearance paired with a steeply raked roof and long rear overhang. Details are scarce for now, but the 408 will likely be underpinned by the EMP2 platform and be offered with a range of plug-in hybrid, petrol or even all-electric powertrains.

Peugeot ends it release by saying the 408 will be a global car, although there’s no indication on which markets will get it following its debut later this month.