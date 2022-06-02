In Bikes, Local Bike News, Moto Guzzi / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 June 2022 1:40 pm / 0 comments

Following the launch of the V7 Stone Centenario, the 2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 850 is now in Malaysia, priced at RM62,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This compares against the RM72,900 price of the limited edition Centenario at launch and there are four colour options available – Nero Ruvido (Black), Arancione Rame (Orange), Azzurro Ghiaccio (Grey) and Gialla (Yellow).

The V7 Stone carries the transverse V-twin engine first seen in the Moto Guzzi V85 TT adventure-tourer, displacing 853 cc with liquid-cooling mated to a six-speed gearbox with shaft final drive. Power for the V7 Stone is claimed to be 65 hp at 6,800 rpm and 73 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, a 25% increase over the previous 744 cc V-twin.

Increasing rider comfort is new preload-adjustable longer-travel twin shock absorbers along with a stepped seat and revised rider footpegs. Rear tyre sizing has also been increased, the rear 17-inch rear wheel now shod with a 150/70 tyre while the front wheel remains an 18-incher wearing 100/80 rubber.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs – 320 mm front and 260 mm rear – with Brembo four-piston calliper on the front wheel while two-channel ABS is standard equipment. 21-liters of fuel is carried in thank which gives the V7 Stone a wet weight of 218 kg, with seat height set at 780 mm.

Inside the cockpit a single round gauge with LCD display shows all the necessary information the rider needs. In terms of styling, the V7 Stone retains the overall silhouette in terms of its traditional design but some components have been changed. These include the side panels, shorter rear fender, exhaust as well as the use of full LED lighting throughout.