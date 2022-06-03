It seems that everyone is tightening their belts these days, even the government. Works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced that Malaysia will no longer provide any assistance for new highway projects – including three that are coming up in the Klang Valley alone.
The cost of these highways and associated risks will instead be fully borne by the concessionaires, Bernama quoted him as saying. “There will no longer be any financial assistance from the government for all new highways. In fact, no assistance for land too. Previously, land acquisition cost for highway construction was partly borne by the government.
“Now, there are no more soft loans – all will have to be shouldered by the concession companies interested in building the highways,” Fadillah said at a Raya open house and annual general meeting yesterday. This follows a previous remark welcoming private companies to take over concessionaires, so that they could be restructured to reduce the financial burden on the people and the government.
Fadillah’s earlier comments were made on the same day prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a restructuring of Kesas Expressway, Smart Tunnel, Sprint Expressway and Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) to prevent toll hikes, with Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat (ALR) offering to take over the concessionaires. This offer was accepted by the four companies on April 18.
The three Klang Valley highway projects affected by the government’s new policy are the Petaling Jaya Traffic Dispersal Elevated Highway (PJD LINK), Putrajaya–Bangi Expressway (PBE) and Kuala Lumpur Northern Dispersal Expressway (KL-NODE), which have all reportedly received principle approval.
Comments
in the end all the cost ma put on rakyat shoulder lor through toll… keep on squeeze la, soon all will be fleeing when there is a chance.
Abesla kerajaan keluarga UMNO BN Pas dh bankrap. Takmampu biayai projek rakyat…
Wow DUmbno buttlickers got really triggered – Dumb them. Kih3
dey, where got lah. Here in klang like any parts of Malaysia also have many developments. Don’t scare people lah deyh. Things would be okay later, have wait only
wOw…….WoWwwwww…so Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyak is not funded and being run by government money?
Tu haah. Kan dah beritau ALR is private funded but you peeps don’t believe. Skarang percaya kann?
hello you not answering the question here, there shouldnt be those constructions in the first place.
– the government must review carefully the need for more highways.
– is it to alleviate traffic congestion, it is a fiscal stimulus or it is to enhance connectivity to facilitate trade and movement of goods?
-what are the cost benefit to the nation? none if it is to alleviate traffic congestion
– regardless of the source of funding, the country must eventually pay for the infrastructure cost.
-having more highways are running contrary to government’s effort to promote public transport like MRT and LRT
later ended up like MEX2 how?