Local News / 24 May 2022

The government says it has approved the construction of three new highways to address congestion around the Klang Valley. In principle, approval has been given to the Petaling Jaya traffic dispersal elevated highway (PJD Link), the Putrajaya-Bangi Expressway (PBE) and the Kuala Lumpur northern dispersal expressway (KL NODE).

According to works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, the construction of these new highways would create alternative routes for road users and to ease traffic congestion due to the increase in the number of vehicles. He said that it is hoped that with these new highways, connectivity within the Klang Valley will improve.

He said that these projects were among several proposals made by the private sector, and that other proposals are still under consideration, both Utusan Malaysia and Sinar Harian report. He added that any new highway would also have to follow a development plan, based on a five-year study.

“We will continue to look into the other proposals and hope the private sector will comply with the set requirements and conditions once approval has been granted,” he said.

Fadillah however said that the government could not guarantee that the construction of these new highways would alleviate the problem of road congestion due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road. He said that if the number of vehicles increase, traffic jams would continue to persist despite the new highways, and suggested that commuters look at public transport as an option, as FMT reports.

“The government is continuing to invest in public transport – such as the MRT and LRT – to ensure alternatives are available to the people. If 60% of the people use the roads while 40% use public transport, it can offset the increase in vehicle numbers and potentially reduce traffic congestion,” he said.