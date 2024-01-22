PJD Link – decision on reviving the project postponed

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / January 22 2024 11:53 am

Having first been cancelled in July last year, and then said to be open to revival in the future should it meet requirements, the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) elevated highway project is back in the news.

Last weekend, a residents association highlighted the possibility of the project coming back to life following reports of an alleged meeting between developer PJD Link and the Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES), in which approval was given to the former to submit impact assessment reports, the New Straits Times reports.

This prompted Stakeholders cum Residents Against PJD Link (ScRAP) to raise concerns that plans were being made to revive the project. It was later confirmed that the meeting did take place, on January 10, but as The Star reports, the decision on whether or not to revive the project has been postponed until further notice.

A source familiar with the matter told the news publication that while PJD Link has submitted all the reports, it was concerned with the high level of protest over major segments of the highway. “We are postponing the decision until further notice,” the source told The Star. When contacted, the company told the news publication that it would comment on the matter in due course.

The proposed PJD Link is a 25.4 km-long, dual-lane elevated expressway aimed at connecting Damansara to Bandar Kinrara in Selangor, linking the north and south of Petaling Jaya by passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.

It would also have 11 interchanges located at Bandar Utama, SPRINT, Damansara Intan, Jalan Universiti, Federal Highway, Jalan Barat/Jalan Sultan, NPE, KESAS, Jalan Puchong, Jalan Kinrara 1 and the Bukit Jalil Highway. The expressway, which was to be 100% privately funded, was targeted to commence construction in mid-2023 with an estimated completion time of three years.

The project was approved in principle by the cabinet in November 2017 before the state government approved the project, again in principle, in September 2020, subject to environmental impact (EIA), social impact (SIA) and traffic impact (TIA) assessments.

On July 31, then caretaker Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had announced the state government’s decision to scrap the project due to unsatisfactory impact assessment reports. However, he later said the project could be revived in the future if it met requirements and satisfied the public.

