1 August 2023

While the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) has been cancelled, but it isn’t completely dead and buried. According to caretaker Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, the project might be revived in the future if it can meet requirements and satisfy residents.

He said that while the state government did not wish to gamble with the people’s livelihood just for the sake of development, there was still a necessity to further develop Petaling Jaya and to introduce a more effective traffic dispersal system.

“So, we shall see again. If they (developer) can fulfil the conditions set by the state and appease the people, we can continue ahead with it; however, at this very moment, they cannot do so because of certain unmet conditions,” he said.

He however stated that the cancellation of the project as announced yesterday was final and would not be revisited after the state election on August 12, the Malay Mail reports. The decision by Selangor to cancel the project was made due to the impact assessment reports submitted by the developer being unsatisfactory and not meeting certain conditions set by the state government.

Amirudin also clarified that while the state government would not go on with the project, only the federal government had the authority to cancel the concession agreement signed between it and the developer company in 2022.

“It means that as long as the company does not meet our requirements, the project cannot be implemented. But it is up to the federal government (to cancel the concession agreement,” he explained.

The proposed PJD Link had been approved in principle by the cabinet in November 2017 before the state government approved the project in principle in September 2020, subject to environmental impact (EIA), social impact (SIA) and traffic impact (TIA) assessments.

The 25.4-km, two lane dual carriageway would have connected the north and south of Petaling Jaya, passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.

It would also have 11 interchanges located at Bandar Utama, SPRINT, Damansara Intan, Jalan Universiti, Federal Highway, Jalan Barat/Jalan Sultan, NPE, KESAS, Jalan Puchong, Jalan Kinrara 1 and the Bukit Jalil Highway. The expressway, which was to be 100% privately funded, was targeted to commence construction in mid-2023 with an estimated completion time of three years.

