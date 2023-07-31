PJD Link project cancelled by Selangor government due to unsatisfactory impact assessment reports

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 31 July 2023 1:53 pm / 0 comments

The Selangor state government has announced the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) project will be scrapped. According to an official statement by Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, the decision was made due to the impact assessment reports submitted by the developer being unsatisfactory and not meeting certain conditions set by the state government, particularly its social impact assessment (SIA) reports.

The proposed PJD Link was approved in principle by the Cabinet in November 2017 before the state government approved the project in principle in September 2020, subject to environmental impact (EIA), social impact (SIA) and traffic impact (TIA) assessments.

The expressway was targeted to commence construction in mid-2023 with an estimated complete time of three years. It would be 100% privately funded, and in June this year, PJD Link Sdn Bhd, the concessionaire for the project, secured funding amounting to RM922 million with MCC Malaysia, a subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group).

The 25.4-km, two lane dual carriageway would have connected the north and south of Petaling Jaya, passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.

It would also have 11 interchanges located at Bandar Utama, SPRINT, Damansara Intan, Jalan Universiti, Federal Highway, Jalan Barat/Jalan Sultan, NPE, KESAS, Jalan Puchong, Jalan Kinrara 1 and the Bukit Jalil Highway.

The highway project was launched with the objective to ease traffic congestion and to cater to future traffic Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley area. However, the project has faced strong opposition, with an independent survey showing that 93.6% of individuals residing along the proposed alignment of the PJD Link disagreed with it. Members of the public also felt PJD Link was similar to the Kinrara-Damansara Expressway (KIDEX) project, which was scrapped in 2015.

