In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 August 2022 10:20 am / 2 comments

Works minister Fadillah Yusof said that the companies given the conditional approval for the proposed Petaling Jaya Dispersal Elevated Highway (PJD Link) must submit the relevant impact assessments for the project within a year.

He said that the government will ensure that the companies that have proposed the project carry out the environmental impact assessment (EIA), traffic impact assessment (TIA) and social impact assessment (SIA) in accordance with the conditions stipulated in the concession agreement.

The impact assessments have to be submitted by April 5, 2023, a year after the concession agreement was signed, which was on April 5 this year, FMT reports. The project is one of three highway projects in the Klang Valley that have been approved by the government, the others being the Bangi-Putrajaya Expressway (BPE) and the Kuala Lumpur northern dispersal expressway (KL NODE).

During a meeting with representatives of “Say No To PJD Link”, a group of Selangor residents lobbying against the project, Fadillah gave a detailed explanation regarding the proposed implementation of the PJD Link project to the representatives, and assured them that the project would have to get the state government’s nod as well as approval by the works ministry before it could proceed.

The ministry called on the developers of the project, which is expected to cut across densely populated parts of Petaling Jaya, to hold dialogue sessions with residents and other stakeholders.

The main objective of PJD Link is to disperse traffic congestion in Petaling Jaya by providing major connections with existing roads and highways, but critics have claimed the porposed elevated toll highway would channel more traffic to the roads in Petaling Jaya, and that it was incongruent with the city’s aspiration to achieve low-carbon city status by 2030.