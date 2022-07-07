In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 7 July 2022 12:02 pm / 0 comments

The proposed Petaling Jaya Dispersal Elevated Highway (PJD Link) project hasn’t exactly been a popular topic, notably with those living in and around the path where the 15 km-long highway is expected to cut across. Things have flared up again in recent weeks following news reports highlighting the project’s implementation.

In response to complaints raised by representatives from residents who will be affected by the implementation of the proposed project, the works ministry has reiterated that while the project had been approved in principle by the cabinet back in 2017, full approval is subject to further negotiations, as Bernama reports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 5, the ministry said a concession agreement was signed on April 5 which required the developer to fulfil the requirements on environmental impact assessment, social impact assessment and traffic impact assessment before the agreement could be effective and construction of project could begin.

The ministry added that the proposed project was approved in principle by the Selangor government on Sept 3, 2020 at the Selangor State economic action council (MTES) meeting. It further stated that the proposed project had taken into account the highway’s connectivity with the public transport system, and that engagement sessions had been held with the transport ministry and the land public transport commission (SPAD).

The ministry said that the Malaysian Highway Authority and the developer are also prepared to hold engagement sessions with residents’ associations and local leaders to provide information and answers to issues that may arise from the implementation of this project.

It stated that main objective of PJD Link is to disperse traffic congestion in Petaling Jaya by providing major connections with existing roads and highways. “This project involves connectivity with six existing highways and five major railways to achieve the objective of dispersing traffic,” said the ministry.

In May, works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the government had approved in principle the construction of three new highways to address congestion around the Klang Valley. The three projects are the PJD Link, the Bangi-Putrajaya Expressway (BPE) and the Kuala Lumpur northern dispersal expressway (KL NODE).