PJD Link alignment needs to be improved; nearly 50% of complaints from PJ residents – Selangor exco

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 6 2024 12:14 pm

The alignment of the proposed Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) highway is in need of improvement, according to the Selangor state government, reported Free Malaysia Today.

The social impact assessment report revealed that nearly 50% of complaints were received from residents in Petaling Jaya, however residents in Puchong seemed to be agreement with the project, said Selangor infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim.

“We have made the decision that there has to be improvements to the project’s alignment. This is the decision we [the state government] have made, and we leave it to the federal government to make the [final] decision, Izham told the Selangor assembly.

The PJD Link project was initially said to be cancelled last July due to unsatisfactory impact assessment reports, then said to be possibly revived.

Last month, Izham said that the PJD Link project has not been cancelled, but has been postponed to allow for a realignment review to be made for certain areas.

In January, following a meeting between the PJD Link developer and the Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES), the decision on the project’s revival was postponed until further notice, The Star reported at the time, as PJD Link was concerned with the high level of protest over major segments of the highway.

The proposed PJD Link is a 25.4 km-long, dual-lane elevated expressway aimed at connecting Damansara to Bandar Kinrara in Selangor, linking the north and south of Petaling Jaya by passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.

This would also have 11 interchanges located at Bandar Utama, SPRINT, Damansara Intan, Jalan Universiti, Federal Highway, Jalan Barat/Jalan Sultan, NPE, KESAS, Jalan Puchong, Jalan Kinrara 1 and the Bukit Jalil Highway.

