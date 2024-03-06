PJD Link alignment needs to be improved; nearly 50% of complaints from PJ residents – Selangor exco

The alignment of the proposed Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) highway is in need of improvement, according to the Selangor state government, reported Free Malaysia Today.
The social impact assessment report revealed that nearly 50% of complaints were received from residents in Petaling Jaya, however residents in Puchong seemed to be agreement with the project, said Selangor infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim.
“We have made the decision that there has to be improvements to the project’s alignment. This is the decision we [the state government] have made, and we leave it to the federal government to make the [final] decision, Izham told the Selangor assembly.
The PJD Link project was initially said to be cancelled last July due to unsatisfactory impact assessment reports, then said to be possibly revived.
Last month, Izham said that the PJD Link project has not been cancelled, but has been postponed to allow for a realignment review to be made for certain areas.
In January, following a meeting between the PJD Link developer and the Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES), the decision on the project’s revival was postponed until further notice, The Star reported at the time, as PJD Link was concerned with the high level of protest over major segments of the highway.
The proposed PJD Link is a 25.4 km-long, dual-lane elevated expressway aimed at connecting Damansara to Bandar Kinrara in Selangor, linking the north and south of Petaling Jaya by passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.
This would also have 11 interchanges located at Bandar Utama, SPRINT, Damansara Intan, Jalan Universiti, Federal Highway, Jalan Barat/Jalan Sultan, NPE, KESAS, Jalan Puchong, Jalan Kinrara 1 and the Bukit Jalil Highway.
Comments
Who complain just ignore this route to em je lah..simple..why bother to ppl that don’t want it? buat apa tersorong-sorong..
girl just cancel the damn thing what is not clicking we don’t need more highways
baru setel widening grave with the recent all gov fleet change to EV, this time use excavator terus if this project jalan, some more all hardcore PH supporters in PJ and u give them this tahi
now it’s 50/50 that agree and disagree. Just get 51% to agree and proceed with it. the 49% that don’t agree, they can opt to move to somewhere else.
cancel la projek ni, bodo sial
SPE link the biggest flop, not helping to ease the jam but worsening traffic to pj.
so nearly 50% complaintss received were from petaling jaya residents. that means the other 50% were from puchong. how they conclude that puchong agrees to it ? its not like sepang/hulu langat would make a fuss about this.
PJD link should be connect right after the Sungai Besi toll plaza, not far from Technology Park Bukit Jalil.