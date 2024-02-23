PJD Link not cancelled, simply postponed to review the realignment in PJ, says Selangor exco member

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 23 2024 11:18 am

The Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) isn’t quite dead yet, it seems. The project hasn’t been canned, but a decision on it has been postponed to allow for a realignment review to be made for certain areas, as Scoop reports.

According to Selangor infrastructure and agriculture exco member Izham Hashim, although the state government has yet to make any decision regarding the project, the developer has been informed to review the alignment plans involving Petaling Jaya.

“The state government’s stand is simple. There is a need to relook the highway alignment, especially in PJ. We have informed the developer to propose some ideas,” he told the publication. The news report added that PLAN Malaysia Selangor has apparently approved PJD Link’s SIA, allowing the project to commence.

Izham said the state government will make a decision after an internal meeting is held between the respective state and parliamentary representatives to discuss the social impact assessment (SIA) findings. “Prior to this, we did not have information pertaining to the SIA. There are also some protests over the project. We will discuss them in his meeting,” he said.

He added that the state government has requested that what has been tabled at the Selangor Economic Action Council be postponed until the internal meeting is held.

The proposed 25.4 km-long, dual-lane elevated expressway project was initially cancelled in July last year, and then said to be open to revival in the future should it meet requirements. It is aimed at connecting Damansara to Bandar Kinrara in Selangor, linking the north and south of Petaling Jaya by passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.

The original plan for the route has 11 interchanges, located at Bandar Utama, SPRINT, Damansara Intan, Jalan Universiti, Federal Highway, Jalan Barat/Jalan Sultan, NPE, KESAS, Jalan Puchong, Jalan Kinrara 1 and the Bukit Jalil Highway. The expressway, which was to be 100% privately funded, was originally targeted to commence construction in mid-2023 with an estimated completion time of three years.

The project was approved in principle by the cabinet in November 2017 before the state government approved the project, again in principle, in September 2020, subject to environmental impact (EIA), social impact (SIA) and traffic impact (TIA) assessment reports.

On July 31, then caretaker Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had announced the state government’s decision to scrap the project due to unsatisfactory impact assessment reports. However, he later said the project could be revived in the future if it met requirements and satisfied the public.

