PJD Link not cancelled, simply postponed to review the realignment in PJ, says Selangor exco member

The Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) isn’t quite dead yet, it seems. The project hasn’t been canned, but a decision on it has been postponed to allow for a realignment review to be made for certain areas, as Scoop reports.
According to Selangor infrastructure and agriculture exco member Izham Hashim, although the state government has yet to make any decision regarding the project, the developer has been informed to review the alignment plans involving Petaling Jaya.
“The state government’s stand is simple. There is a need to relook the highway alignment, especially in PJ. We have informed the developer to propose some ideas,” he told the publication. The news report added that PLAN Malaysia Selangor has apparently approved PJD Link’s SIA, allowing the project to commence.
Izham said the state government will make a decision after an internal meeting is held between the respective state and parliamentary representatives to discuss the social impact assessment (SIA) findings. “Prior to this, we did not have information pertaining to the SIA. There are also some protests over the project. We will discuss them in his meeting,” he said.
He added that the state government has requested that what has been tabled at the Selangor Economic Action Council be postponed until the internal meeting is held.
The proposed 25.4 km-long, dual-lane elevated expressway project was initially cancelled in July last year, and then said to be open to revival in the future should it meet requirements. It is aimed at connecting Damansara to Bandar Kinrara in Selangor, linking the north and south of Petaling Jaya by passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.
The original plan for the route has 11 interchanges, located at Bandar Utama, SPRINT, Damansara Intan, Jalan Universiti, Federal Highway, Jalan Barat/Jalan Sultan, NPE, KESAS, Jalan Puchong, Jalan Kinrara 1 and the Bukit Jalil Highway. The expressway, which was to be 100% privately funded, was originally targeted to commence construction in mid-2023 with an estimated completion time of three years.
The project was approved in principle by the cabinet in November 2017 before the state government approved the project, again in principle, in September 2020, subject to environmental impact (EIA), social impact (SIA) and traffic impact (TIA) assessment reports.
On July 31, then caretaker Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had announced the state government’s decision to scrap the project due to unsatisfactory impact assessment reports. However, he later said the project could be revived in the future if it met requirements and satisfied the public.
Comments
Instead of another highway better build MRT from Bandar Utama MRT station to the Taman Equine MRT station based on the KIDEX/PJD alignment.
Then build a simple interchange from Jalan Pechala PJ New town to the Kesas interchange.
PH voters in Selangor dah kena game lagi skali HAHA! GGWP Selangor Pakatan!
I support PJD link. the traffic on LDP is very very bad.
Well that shows you are not staying in PJ so it does not bother you.
PJD worse than LRT3 and MRT3 route
Better look into public transports
charging station, peak-hour tolls
I support the government in taking over those leasehold land for this project. Wait, all land in PJ is leasehold. So, it should not be a problem, right? So, what’s the fuss? Those who are affected please go somewhere else.
Better build public transport with better connectivity. Why don’t they convert it into BRT, bus railway transit instead?
We need to reduce the number of cars on the road, every year additional 700,000 cars on our roads. Madness
improving public transportation is crucial for reducing car dependence and its associated negative impacts. Bus rapid transit (BRT) can be a very effective solution, offering several advantages over traditional buses:
Dedicated lanes: BRT systems have dedicated lanes separated from regular traffic, allowing them to avoid congestion and maintain consistent travel times. This makes them more reliable and attractive to riders.
Station design: BRT stations are often more elaborate than bus stops, offering amenities like ticketing booths, passenger information displays, and sheltered boarding areas. This improves the overall experience for riders.
Priority signaling: BRT systems can have priority signaling at intersections, allowing buses to proceed through lights faster, further reducing travel times.
However, there are also some factors to consider:
Cost: BRT systems can be expensive to implement, requiring infrastructure changes like dedicated lanes and station construction.
Existing infrastructure: Converting existing bus systems to BRT may require significant modifications to roads and intersections.
Political will: Implementing BRT often requires political will and support from local authorities.
Despite these challenges, BRT has proven successful in many cities around the world, demonstrating its potential to improve public transportation and reduce car use. Here are some examples:
The TransMilenio system in Bogotá, Colombia, is considered one of the most successful BRT systems in the world, with high ridership and positive impacts on traffic congestion and air quality.
The Curitiba BRT system in Brazil is another renowned example, credited with helping to transform the city’s urban landscape and promoting sustainable development.
In conclusion, while BRT is not a one-size-fits-all solution, it can be a powerful tool for improving public transportation and reducing car dependence. It’s important to carefully consider the local context, feasibility, and potential benefits and drawbacks before implementing such a system.
I would also add that reducing car use requires a multifaceted approach, and BRT is just one piece of the puzzle. Other important strategies include:
Investing in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure: Making it safer and more convenient for people to walk and bike can significantly reduce car trips.
Promoting carpooling and ridesharing: These options can help reduce the number of vehicles on the road without requiring major infrastructure changes.
Implementing congestion pricing: Charging drivers a fee to enter congested areas can discourage car use and generate revenue for improving public transportation.
By working together, we can create communities that are less reliant on cars and more livable for everyone.
Residents opposing it will just have to fight to hang on the proposal until the next state election. Then it will be cancelled again.