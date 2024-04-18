PJD Link highway project discontinued – Fahmi Fadzil

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / April 18 2024 6:29 pm

Good news for PJ residents! The Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) that many PJ folks are against has been discontinued. This is according to communications minister Fahmi Fadzil, who said that the highway project’s developer failed to meet the conditions.

The Madani government spokesman explained that the cabinet has decided not to continue discussions with the PJD Link developer after the company failed to fulfil the conditions precedent contained in the concession agreement (CA) to enable the agreement to take effect.

Fahmi told reporters in Putrajaya yesterday that the works ministry would be issuing a statement detailing the matter soon, The Star reported.

Click to enlarge

To recap, the PJD Link was supposed to be a 25.4km dual-lane elevated highway connecting Damansara to Bandar Kinrara, specifically Bandar Utama to Lebuhraya Bukit Jalil. The proposed alignment cuts across mature neighbourhoods in PJ such as Section 17, where it’s common to see ‘No to PJD Link’ placards on the gates of homes.

In July 2023, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who was then the caretaker Selangor MB before he was reelected to the post, announced the decision to scrap the project. “No PJD Link after we have assessed the impact assessment report. The state government is not satisfied with the proposal and has decided to cancel the proposed construction of PJD Link,” he was quoted as saying then.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.