In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 June 2022 12:01 am / 0 comments

Recently launched in Malaysia and priced at RM101,900, the Ducati Red version of the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 is joined by a second colour scheme, Storm Green. Available in Ducati dealerships in Europe beginning July, the Storm Green colour of the Streetfighter V2 is a metallic green hue chosen by Centro Stile Ducati that enhances the lines of this Italian naked sportsbike, complemented by red tabs on the black painted wheels.

Ducati’s Euro 5-compliant Superquadro V-twin powers the Streetfighter V2, producing a claimed 153 hp at 10,750 rpm with 101.4 Nm of torque coming in at 9,000 rpm. The engine is fitted as a load-bearing member in the aluminium monocoque frame, the famed Ducati trellis is gone, and power goes through a six-speed quickshifter-equipped gearbox with slipper clutch and chain final drive.

Suspension is done with fully-adjustable 43 mm diameter Showa BPF front fork and the Sachs shock absorber, also fully-adjustable, on the single-sided swingarm, . The 17-inch five=spoke wheels are fitted with 120/70 front and 180/60 rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

Braking is, as usual for Ducati, done with Brembo, using twin 320 mm semi-floating discs on the front wheel, clamped by Monobloc 4.32 four-piston callipers and 25 mm disc and two-piston calliper at the rear, while Bosch Cornering ABS EVO is fitted as standard. The Streetfighter V2’s braking system is reproduced from the racetrack oriented Panigale V2 (RM116,900), save the use of brake pads with a less aggressive bite.

A full suite of electronic riding aids is fitted to the Streetfighter V2, taking data from a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) with settings displayed on a 4,3-inch TFT-LCD display. The suite includes three ride modes, three-level cornering ABS, eight-level traction control, wheelie control and engine braking as well as provision for the optional Bluetooth Ducati Multimedia System.

Wet weight for the Streetfighter V2 is listed as 200 kg with 17-litres of fuel carried in the tank and set height is set at 845 mm. Other standard equipment includes LED lighting with DRLs, steering damper and self-cancelling indicators while service intervals are set at 12,000 km and valve clearance checks at 24,000 km.