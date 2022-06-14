In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 June 2022 10:10 am / 0 comments

Following the preview of the Kia EV6 in Malaysia last month, a local dealer recently revealed more details about the electric vehicle that is expected to go on sale this year. The EV6 first made its global debut in March 2021 and is built on the same Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

According to the dealer’s post on Facebook, the EV6 will be offered with the Long Range powertrain and in GT-Line guise, which is the same as the preview car. The powertrain sees two electric motors for all-wheel drive as well as a total system output of 325 PS (321 hp or 239 kW) and 605 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 183 km/h.

The electric motors draw power from a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery that is good for 506 km of range following the WLTP standard. For charging, the EV6 supports a maximum AC input (Type 2 connection) of 11 kW, with a full charge taking about seven hours. It also supports DC charging (CCS2 connection) at 350 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in just 18 minutes.

Meanwhile, the GT-Line exterior features body-coloured wheel arch cladding, a more aggressive front apron and gloss black accents. The rear apron is also different from the regular Wind exterior, as the black trim is recessed at the corners for the reflectors, accompanied by dashed pins that integrate the reverse light.

Those who are interested can place their bookings now, with deliveries expected to begin in September or October this year, the dealer claims. The EV6 GT-Line Long Range AWD is estimated to retail at RM300,000 and will come with a five-year, 150,000-km vehicle warranty and a seven-year, 150,000-km battery warranty.

For a bit of context, in the United Kingdom, the ‘EV6 GT-Line 77.4kWh lithium-ion 321bhp AWD 1-speed auto’ grade has an on-the-road price of 48,195 British pounds (RM259,191). There are more expensive options with the same powertrain and GT-Line exterior, but with additional kit, fancier trim and even a heat pump (for winter), and the costliest of the bunch – called the ‘EV6 GT-Line S 77.4kWh lithium-ion 321bhp AWD 1-speed auto (Heat Pump)’ – sells for GBP53,595 (RM288,303).

If the asking price is true, the EV6 will be considerably more expensive than the top-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 Max that goes for RM269,888, and that includes the optional RM10,000 extended warranty and service package (five-year, 100,000-km vehicle warranty; three-year, 50,000-km free service package; eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty).

Comparing specifications, the Ioniq 5 Max packs a 72.6-kWh battery that provides 430 km of range, while its dual-motor AWD powertrain puts out 305 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) and 605 Nm. Performance-wise, the range-topping Ioniq 5 you can buy here takes 5.2 seconds to complete the century sprint and will hit a max speed of 185 km/h.

Despite the shared EV platform, the EV6 is a sized differently than its Hyundai counterpart, measuring in at 4,695 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,550 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. As for the Ioniq 5, it is 4,635 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,605 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 3,000 mm.

We’ll have to wait for official word from Dinamikjaya Motors, a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto (BAuto) and the official distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia, before we can confirm the dealer’s claims, but given what’s been put forth so far, would you be interested in buying an EV6?

GALLERY: Kia EV6 GT-Line Long Range AWD preview in Malaysia