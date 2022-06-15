In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 June 2022 6:36 am / 1 comment

While Malaysian fans of American motorcycles await news of the official launch of the brand locally, Indian Motorcycles has launched the 2023 Indian FTR Stealth Gray Special Edition. Specifically designed for international markets, the FTR Stealth Gray will have a limited production run of 150 units.

Setting the special edition FTR apart from the current catalogue models is the gray paintwork and special graphics. The Indian FTR range currently comprises of the base model FTR, the FTR S, the top-of-the-range FTR R Carbon, FTR Rally and the FTR Championship Edition.

Power for the FTR comes from a 1.203 cc liquid-cooled V-twin. Said to be the most powerful American made two-cylinder mill in a motorcycle, the FTR’s two-cylinder mill puts out 123 hp and 120 Nm of torque.

Power goes through a slip and assist clutch equipped six-speed gearbox with chain final drive. The FTR Stealth Gray comes with cylinder deactivation to manage engine heat when the motorcycle is idle.

Braking is done by Brembo with twin four-piston callipers on the 19-inch front wheel and a single two-piston calliper on the 17-inch rear. Suspension is fully-adjustable with 43 mm diameter forks and monoshock, giving 150 mm of travel.

Weight for the FTR is claimed to be 236 kg with 13-litres of fuel in the tank and seat height is set at 815 mm. Also standard equipment is a 4.3-inch TFT-LCD instrument with Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control.