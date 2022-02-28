In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 February 2022 10:28 am / 0 comments

Maker of that other American motorcycle brand, Indian Motorcycles, will be commencing operations soon in Malaysia, possibly by Hari Raya Aidil Adha this coming May. The start of operations for Indian Motorcycles Malaysia was delayed by the pandemic and the numerous movement control orders but paultan.org was informed it is all systems go with the first batch of bikes expected in-country next month.

A dedicated showroom is being setup along with a fully equipped service facility staffed by qualified technicians. For the initial batch of orders, a total of six units of the Indian FTR will be imported, four of the FTR Race and two units in basic black, along with a selection of the Indian Scout.

As for current owners of Indian Motorcycles purchased via the previous distributor, Naza, they are assured of service and spare parts under the new distributor. During the Naza era for Indian Motorcycles in Malaysia, the brand was allowed to lapse around 2018 with no new motorcycles being brought in and the agreement was not renewed in 2020.