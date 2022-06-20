In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, Norton / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 June 2022 8:32 am / 1 comment

Funding from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) 19 has allowed Norton Motorcycles to launch an electric motorcycle initiative. The project, dubbed “Zero Emission Norton”, will see Norton developing electric vehicle engineering capabilities and electric motorcycles.

Norton will be working together with Delta Cosworth, HiSpeed Limited, Formaplex Technologies, M&I Materials, INDRA and academic partner WMG (The University of Warwick). WMG has been involved with Lotus for design of the Lotus Evija, and Triumph for development of the TE-1 electric motorcycle.

For the Zero Emission Norton project, Delta Cosworth will design the battery pack, while HiSpeed Limited brings motor design and manufacturing skills. Formaplex Technologies has expertise in precision composites manufacturing and M&I Materials will provide support on applications of dielectric cooling oils.

INDRA specialises in vehicle to home charging technology and WMG will focus on battery technology, modelling and toolchain development. “We’re confident that project Zero Emission Norton will eliminate the current dispute between a conventional and electric motorcycle to create EV products that riders desire,” said Dr Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles.

After recently facing financial difficulties, including former CEO Stuart Garner answering to charges of fraud, Norton Motorcycles was purchased by conglomerate TVS Motor India. The move by TVS has seen Norton move to a new facility in Solihull, England after the 16 million pounds sterling (RM88.65 million) purchase.