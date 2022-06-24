In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 June 2022 3:32 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has announced that it will be closing lanes at the Nilai toll plaza in stages to facilitate road surface repair work. The closures will start from noon on June 25 (tomorrow) and will go on till 11pm on June 26.

As the Nilai toll plaza is quite a busy one, there might be congestion due to this. So if you encounter heavy traffic there, take note of this, be patient and drive safe. Follow the instructions on the sign boards and those given by the crew.

Earlier, the North-South Highway operator announced the closure of the emergency and left lanes at a stretch between Tapah and Bidor in Perak, southbound. As this is a two-lane stretch, only the right lane will be accessible to traffic. The closure will be from June 27 (next Monday) to July 1, and it’s for maintenance of the concrete road surface.