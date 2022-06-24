In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 June 2022 10:33 am / 0 comments

Those who ply the North-South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced the closure of the emergency and left lanes at a stretch between Tapah and Bidor. As this is a two-lane stretch, only the right lane will be accessible to traffic.

The closure will be from June 27 (next Monday) to July 1, and it’s for maintenance of the concrete road surface in the area. The exact point is from KM338.20 to KM339.25, southbound to KL. If necessary, PLUS will open the emergency lane to ease congestion, the concessionaire says.

There might be congestion, given that only one lane is accessible to traffic. Mentally take note of this, be patient and drive safe. Follow the instructions on the sign boards and those given by the crew.