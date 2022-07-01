In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 1 July 2022 6:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

The wait is finally over: the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 returns to the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South today and will run all the way up to this Sunday, July 3, 2022. If you’re looking to purchase a car (and missed out on the sales tax exemption that expired yesterday), there’s plenty for you to choose from at this event, with one sure to suit your needs.

In fact, there are over 1,000 myTukar Certified Pre-Owned vehicle for you to pore over, running the gamut from mainstream national and non-national cars from Proton, Perodua, Honda and Toyota to premium models from the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz. We’ve highlighted several of these cars already, including the Mercedes-Benz A250 AMG Line, BMW 328i Gran Turismo, Audi Q5 and A6 and Mazda 3 hatchback.

All myTukar Certified vehicles have undergone a 160-point inspection covering the engine, steering, brakes and suspension and the transmission and clutch. The exterior and interior have also been given a once over and the on-board diagnostics checked to make sure there are no faults. myTukar also ensures the cars have not been in major accidents, do not exhibit flood or fire damage and have not had their mileage tampered.

Once these exhaustive checks have been completed, the cars then go through an extensive refurbishment and reconditioning process to ensure they are as good as new. myTukar has its own state-of-the-art Refurbishment Centre to carry out the repair and refurbishment of the vehicle, which will be carried out to the exterior and interior – including all electronic features – according to myTukar Certified Pre-Owned standards. Everything is done under strict compliance as myTukar’s priority is its customers’ safety.

This is why every myTukar purchase includes a FREE one-year extended warranty and TWO TIMES free service for your peace of mind. And in the unlikely event there is an issue with the vehicle or if you simply change your mind, you can return it, no questions asked – thanks to the five-day money-back guarantee.

Not only will your purchase be worry-free, it will also be hassle-free. That’s because the myTukar Retail Experience Centres – like the one here at Puchong South – are ONE-STOP centres that ensure a seamless buying journey with customer convenience in mind. Everything is taken care by the company, including Puspakom inspection, JPJ registration, loan application and insurance arrangement. All you have to do is sit back, relax and have your car delivered straight to your doorstep.

All this goes on top of a variety of benefits provided at the myTukar Auto Fair 2022, including interest rates as low as 1.88% per annum for the FIRST 150 bookings and an on-the-spot trade in offer from the company’s product geniuses, giving you maximum value for your current vehicle. You’ll also be able to win up to RM1,000 worth of vouchers through a Spin & Win promo.

What’s more, every purchase puts you in the running to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Sydney, Australia – one of the myriad of rewards worth up to RM800,000. You also stand a chance to win attractive lucky draw prizes worth a total of RM12,000, including an iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5 console, an Android Smart TV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum, a Karcher water jet and vacuum and a Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine.

Of course, there are more than just cars at the event, including food trucks to sate your thirst and hunger. For everyone’s safety, there will be a number of COVID-19 precautions enforced, including mandatory mask usage and regular sanitisation by the event crew and staff, particularly frequently-touched surfaces.

The latest myTukar Auto Fair 2022 coincides with the rebranding of myTukar, which adopts the orange corporate identity of its parent company, Carro. The refresh is aimed at bringing the company closer to customers and is just the start of several changes in store. Visitors can continue to scan the QR code on the gigantic orange box at the event to win prizes worth up to RM200,000, including a year’s supply of petrol.

The myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South is located along Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) at Lot 14225, KM 3.8. It’s just before the Puchong Barat toll plaza if you’re coming from IOI Mall and Bandar Puteri, on your left side – it’s hard to miss.

With so much in store for you, you’d be wise to head over to the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 at myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South, happening on July 1 to 3 from 9:30am to 9pm daily. For more information, visit the official myTukar event website, where you can also check out the available inventory. You may also contact:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor